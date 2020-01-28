PM Imran Khan directs speeding up, prioritisation of projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday while chairing a meeting to overlook the progress made on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) asked the attendants to complete the projects related to it on priority, ARY News reported.

According to details, prime minister Imran Khan asked the attendants to speed up the system of advisory between the ministers and authorities tasked with the projects.

Read More: PTI govt fully committed for development of Sindh: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The prime minister said that China had helped Pakistan in its bad times and CPEC was a testament to the fact that China has always stood by Pakistan in its hour of need.

Imran Khan also said that after the completion and operation of the economic project, poverty alleviation will be effected in a very positive way.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued special directives to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure the protection of rights of the print and electronic media workers.

Read More: Austerity drive: PTI govt to abolish PM’s power of holding camp office

Sources said PM Imran Khan took a major step by directing the information ministry to block issuance of government advertisement to those media houses not clearing salary dues of its workers.

The premier directed the ministry to put a condition for the issuance of government advertisement to only media houses that cleared all dues of its employees, sources added.

Comments

comments