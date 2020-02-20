SSU SWAT team among 10,000 cops deployed for PSL Karachi matches   

KARACHI: A total of 10,000 police personnel including the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Special Security Unit (SSU) are deployed to provide security during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be played in Karachi from today, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to the ARY NEWS, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Maqsood Memon said that they had prepared a deployment plan for the security of the teams participating in the PSL matches.

“A total of 10,000 Karachi police and reserve personnel will be deployed during the matches,” he said adding that they have apprised the chief secretary Sindh of the entire security plan.

He said that the Rangers and police commandos would jointly secure the PSL teams. “A team of 600 police commandos will be performing their duties during the matches.”

150 commandos of the SSU SWAT team will be deployed for a special security purpose in three shifts during the day, he said adding that the group is well trained and could secure the stadium within two minutes of any alert.

Read More: DG Rangers Sindh inspects arrangements for PSL at NSK

Meanwhile, the Karachi police department has released its traffic management plan for Karachiites during the PSL 5 matches to be played at the National Stadium.

The matches in the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) will be played on February 20 – 23 and March 12 – 17 for which the traffic management plan was formulated to facilitate the citizens.

The local administration has finalised arrangements for establishing parking areas for the citizens possessing PSL tickets and original national identity cards.

Comments

comments