PSX attack: Sindh IGP announces reward for police team

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Monday announced a reward for the police team, which took part in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) operation, ARY News reported.

He announced Rs2 million reward for the police team, which fought bravely with terrorists and foiled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) terror attack.

IGP Sindh said that the Rapid Response Force (RRF) of Sindh police fought with terrorists and killed the attackers at the entrance gate of the PSX building.

“Three security guards and one police officer were martyred as a result of the attack. Three policemen, three security guards and a citizen also got injured in the attack.

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday morning.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Rangers Director General Umer Ahmed Bukhari had said gunmen who attempted to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in today’s gun and grenade attack were exterminated within eight minutes of the attack.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, he said the terrorists came in a car at 10:02 pm and were eliminated at 10:10 pm as a combined unit of security agencies foiled the attack in eight minutes.

