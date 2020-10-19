PTA decides to lift ban on TikTok in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday decided to lift a temporary ban on the popular short video-sharing Chinese app TikTok, reported ARY News.

A spokesperson for the authority confirmed that the decision was made following an assurance by the TikTok management to abide by Pakistan’s laws and block accounts uploading indecent and immoral content.

A notification regarding restoration of the app will be issued shortly, the spokesperson said.

On October 9, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had placed a ban on TikTok in the country.

The authority had in a statement cited “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application” as the reason behind the move and added that it has issued instructions for blocking of the application.

