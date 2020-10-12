PTA, TikTok management meet to discuss resumption of services

ISLAMABAD: Senior management of TikTok held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) here on Monday to discuss the resumption of services.

According to a press release by the PTA, a virtual meeting was held between the two parties today “in an effort to have meaningful engagement with PTA, and in compliance with instructions of the Authority with respect to moderating the unlawful online content in accordance with laws of Pakistan.”

During the meeting, TikTok senior representative highlighted the efforts that have been taken besides sharing future strategy to improve content moderation in line with local laws.

Press Release: Senior management of TikTok held virtual meeting with PTA today. pic.twitter.com/Dljn1LuwhK — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 12, 2020

Chairman PTA while acknowledging the efforts of TikTok asked for tangible timelines for the proposed actions.

“Both sides resolved to continue their engagement to arrive at a mutually acceptable mechanism to continue to provide safe internet experience to the users in Pakistan,” the press release concluded.

Earlier today, a citizen approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directives for the authorities concerned to block the use of TikTok through Virtual Private Networks (VPN) and proxies.

The petitioner states in his petition that the popular short video-sharing Chinese app is still being used by people through VPN and proxies after it was banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

On October 9, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had placed a ban on TikTok in the country.

The authority, in a statement, cited “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application” as the reason behind the move and added that it has issued instructions for blocking of the application.

