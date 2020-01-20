PTI forward bloc emerges in Punjab Assembly: sources

LAHORE: A forward bloc has emerged in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab Assembly, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The newly-emerged forward bloc has reportedly joined by a large number of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to South and Central Punjab. Sources revealed that the number of the bloc’s members reaches near 30 so far.

It emerged that the dissident members were annoyed for not being taken into confidence over large-scale transfers in bureaucracy and issuance of development funds.

Sources added the disgruntled members had held two meetings with a month with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The emergence of a forward bloc could increases challenges of the present government that is already engaged into talks with its ally political parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) showed resentment over different issues.

Citing the political scenario of the country, the federal government has decided to expedite trust-building measure with its coalition partners and tasked Jahangir Tareen to initiate contacts with the leadership.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a special task to PTI central leader Jahangir Tareen as a delegation led by him will continue contacts with the leadership of the coalition political parties.

The move is taken to expedite trust-building measures with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M).

Tareen had also held various meetings with the top leaders of the ally political parties of PTI-led federal government and expressed hopes for positive outcomes.

