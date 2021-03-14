ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s policies are being recognised globally.

“Globally PTI’s environment policies are being recognised esp[ecially] our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our Climate action plan,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle, sharing a World Economic Forum’s video showing measures the government has taken to address a serious threat posed by climate change.

Globally PTI's environment policies are being recognised esp our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our Climate action plan. pic.twitter.com/cHuCzCj2yQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2021

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had convened a session of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Climate Change to review the latest inventory reserves of Green House Gases (GHG) in Pakistan and progress made on Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

The session was told that shift towards climate friendly Pakistan has been made possible due to increased forestation following the Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ongoing Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme across the country.

The PM’s special assistant on climate change Malik Amin Aslam informed the meeting that deforestation rate has been reduced from 12000 hectares per year to 8000 ha/y during 2012-2016 period and will further fall with other BTTs success.

