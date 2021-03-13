PM Imran Khan approves establishment of Civil Drone Authority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of Civil Drone Authority in order to use the technology for commercial, research, agricultural and other peaceful purposes, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan approved the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad today.

PM Khan observed that the authority will be instrumental in the promotion and domestic production of the critical technology besides filling the existing vacuum due to the non-availability of law to regulate the important sector.

The premier said that it is the need of the house to employ drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes. He highlighted that effective use of drone technology in various sectors will help in resource optimisation and better service delivery.

He directed relevant authorities to prioritise completion of the legislation for the establishment of Civil Drone Authority and till will be introduced after its approval by the federal cabinet.

The federal government aims to devise an institutionalised mechanism for the development and regulation of the drone sector in Pakistan.

The Civil Drone Authority will be mandated to regulate and control unmanned aircraft system in the country, as well as decide matters relating to licensing, import, manufacturing, examination and issuance of drone permits, Radio Pakistan reported.

Moreover, it will also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training and research and development. Besides, it will also provide technical guidance to the industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

It will also be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration besides initiation of legal proceedings against under the prevailing civil and criminal laws.

Headed by Secretary Aviation, the composition of the authority includes senior-level representation from Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Defense Production, Interior and Ministry of Science and Technology.

It also includes representative each from of the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), whereas, three eminent experts of the field will also be members authority.

