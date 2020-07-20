ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has signalled for widespread usage of modern technologies for civil purpose after enhancing the civil-military interface by the federal authorities, ARY News reported on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while informally talking to journalists in Islamabad today, said that the federal government was designing a civil-military interface for utilising the benefits of science and technology.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He criticised that the past governments had followed the instructions of the United States (US) to establish seminaries, but failed to provide a single institution like Harward University.

The federal minister said that the civil-military is increasing during the tenure of the present government and an interface is being designed for using modern technologies across the country. Chaudhry added that the government will commercialise SPD technology.

Read: Pakistan-made drones to help battle locust swarms

He told journalists that major work was underway for the widespread usage of drones which would be utilised for agriculture and security purpose. Special attention is being given on agriculture and electronic chemical, whereas, the police patrolling will be shifted to drones in Islamabad.

“The government is establishing an agriculture company with the collaboration of six agriculture universities. Through the usage of drone technology, experts can detect the destructive diseases of crops.”

To a question, he replied that the space mission of Pakistan was pushed into a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic which was previously scheduled to be launched in 2022.

Read: Pakistan to have its own medical-electromagnetic industry in next 3 years: Fawad Chaudhry

The latest statement was followed by the Fawad Chaudhry’s claims for the locally-produced agricultural drones laced with crop-monitoring capability that would usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector.

In a Twitter post on July 14, he had said the drones made in Pakistan have the ability to spray 16 litres of pesticide for 18 minutes at a stretch.

As per the past practice, the minister had said, the entire crops had to be sprayed but now drone sensors help identify the affected areas which are then sprayed with insecticide.

Comments

comments