PTI leader, wife injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife sustained injuries in a firing incident in Karachi on Wednesday.

As per details, Issa Khan and his wife were wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car in Karachi’s Gulshan Maymar.

The injured PTI leader and his wife were shifted to a private hospital. A large number of PTI leaders and workers reached the hospital after the incident.

PTI MPA Raja Azhar said Issa Khan was targetted by the armed men riding two motorcycles. He said the PTI leader sustained two bullet wounds on his arms while his wife was shot in the head.

The SSP East said the police are investigating the matter.

In a separate firing incident that took place in the port city in 2019, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ramzan Ghanchi was shot and injured near Ghas Mandi.

Police had relayed that armed men opened fire at the PTI lawmaker during a brawl over a pipeline near his office in Ghas Mandi. He received a bullet wound on his leg and was initially shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi from where he was later moved to a private hospital for treatment.

