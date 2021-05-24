ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking disqualification of Opposition Leader in Senate, Yousaf Raza Gillani until July 6, ARY News reported.

The hearing was adjourned at the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs Faheem Khan and Jameel Ahmed upon the non-availability of their lawyer due to the death of his uncle.

The junior lawyer apprised the court about the absence of the lawyer dealing with the case and sought a new date for the hearing.

“You can take adjournment for the whole tenure of Yousaf Raza Gillani, if you want,” ECP member from Punjab Altaf Qureshi said to the PTI lawyer.

The lawyer of Ali Haider Gillani did not oppose the adjournment on the humanitarian ground. Later, the hearing was adjourned until July 6.

Read more: Affidavit submitted before ECP by PTI MNA in Ali Gillani leaked video revealed

On March 06, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs filmed in the leaked video showing Ali Haider Gillani buying vote for the Senate election called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and extended their full support.

MNA Muhammad Jameel and Faheem Khan in their meeting with the prime minister Imran Khan apprised him about the scandal and admitted they were filmed in the video.

