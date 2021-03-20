ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to two regional presidents in Balochistan over the violation of party discipline, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Two PTI regional presidents of Balochistan have been issued show-cause notices by the political party’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline.

PTI Balochistan Northwest President Muneer Baloch and Northeast President Nawab Khan are among the party leaders who have been issued show-cause notices for breaching the party discipline.

Both leaders had launched criticism against awarding Senate tickets among the candidates. The standing committee announced to take action against both leaders within seven days in accordance with the PTI constitution.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had issued show-cause notices to two of its Sindh Assembly members over violation of the party’s discipline.

The PTI had issued show-cause notices to Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in Sindh including Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar over the breach of the party discipline.

Salman Aftab, PTI’s chairman standing committee for accountability and discipline, had put the two members on notice over casting their votes in the Senate election against the party’s decision.

The party committee had also directed disciplinary action against Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar within a week.

