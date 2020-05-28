PTI warns Sindh govt against reimposing lockdown to stem virus

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman on Thursday warned the Sindh government against reimposing a lockdown in the port city to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his party will oppose the Sindh Govt any such move, alleging the PPP-led government wants to cause economic damage by imposing the lockdown.

Khurram Sher Zaman said the world is coming to the realisation that the lockdown is no solution. He said the Sindh Govt decision to close shops and other businesses at 5pm will not help control the deadly virus.

He asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to share facts about the coronavirus situation instead of frightening people. He demanded of the government to allow fuel stations to stay open round the clock to facilitate motorists.

The PTI MPA from Karachi further demanded that barbershops and beauty salons be also allowed to reopen. Recounting hardships faced by the common man due to closure of public transport, he asked the government to allow public transporters to bring their buses on the roads to mitigate the suffering of commuters.

He claimed hundreds of thousands of people are losing their livelihoods daily because of the government’s measures.

