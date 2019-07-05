A 15-year-old boy from Thane, Mumbai allegedly killed his elder brother who was scolding him for playing PUBG Mobile, the police have said.

According to reports, 19-year-old victim Mohammad Shaikh has asked his younger brother to stop playing PUBG Mobile on his phone and this allegedly resulted in the boy flying into a fit of rage.

The minor allegedly banged Shaikh’s head against the wall and then repeatedly stabbed him with a pair of scissors after being reprimanded for playing PUBG Mobile, said a report.

A case has been registered against the teenage murderer under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

It must be noted that PUBG Mobile has been associated with several violent incidents in the past, resulting in murders and even suicides.

Earlier, a teenage boy allegedly died of cardiac arrest while playing Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), on his smartphone for six hours at a stretch, as he became unresponsive after shouting ‘blast it, blast it”.

