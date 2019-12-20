You now have the ability to fly in PUBG

As part of PUBG‘s experimental section, PUBG Labs, the developer is testing out the game’s first air vehicle. The motor glider, available now and until December 22.

The new addition offers a primitive, but fast way of getting around the world and have an advantage over the competition.

Take flight in the new Motor Glider! Test it out in #PUBG Labs until 12/23. Full details: https://t.co/tqQiTDkgMK pic.twitter.com/vEfRMHpZZq — PUBG (@PUBG) December 20, 2019

The two-seat vehicle can only fly after reaching a speed of 70km/h, and the passenger is able to shoot and use throwables while on board.

The engine is a massive rotor on the back, and can be destroyed by gunfire, leaving the pilot to hopefully glide their way to safety.

The motor glider is a world spawn on Erangel and Miramar, which are the two available maps in PUBG Labs. This limited-time test allows for a maximum of 80 players per server, for both first and third-person.

PUBG Corp. is looking for feedback, of course, and there’s no telling if the feature will make it out to the live game. Until then, head to the PUBG Labs tab in-game to queue up for a match.

