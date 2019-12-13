WATCH: PUBG unveils new game Prologue

Players Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) Corp has unveiled a new game – and it’s called Prologue.

A short teaser of the game released, only showed a rocky terrain, without further detailing the game’s features. However, this teaser does give off some distinct horror vibes.

Playerunknown Productions, a new studio from PUBG Corporation, announced prologue, an original IP developed by Brendan Greene and a team of game developers and researchers based in Amsterdam, NL

Prior to leading Playerunknown Productions, Greene helped create the massively popular Battle Royale genre and served as the Creative Director for the PUBG.

“Our studio was founded with the goal of exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies and gameplay experiences,” said Brendan Greene in a statement issued from the game today. “With prologue, we are taking our first steps toward building new technologies and interactions that will help develop my ideas into reality.”

“I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage. Being given a platform to build a brand-new experience outside of the Battle Royale genre is an amazing gift, and one I don’t want to squander,” added Greene. “Prologue is an exploration into new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.”

