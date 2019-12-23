PUBG loses battle for most downloaded game of 2019
PUBG has lost the crown for being the most downloaded mobile game after being knocked out by a 2 year old game in the battle for supremacy.
Garena’s battle royale Free Fire had a tremendous year with major esports tournaments and a rising player base. The game has surpassed all competition to become the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 across iOS and Android, according to a report.
Read More: PUBG addresses issues faced by players in version 0.16.0
The report puts the 50-player battle royale ahead of PUBG Mobile, which came in second place for the most downloads. Call of Duty: Mobile, which was released in October, managed to make it to 10th place. The game saw a huge release, picking up 146 million downloads in October alone.
Free Fire’s low system requirements make it extremely accessible. It’s playable in high graphics and a decent FPS even on low-end phones. The game is also fast-paced, with each match lasting just 10 minutes. A single game in PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, can take over 30 minutes on maps like Erangel and Miramar.
Read More: You now have the ability to fly in PUBG