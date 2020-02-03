Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile is likely to bring the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map in its forthcoming update 0.17.0 this month besides introducing new features in the battle royale game.

A report came from Mr. Ghost who quoted the official PUBG Mobile Telegram channel as the source which hinted launching of Erangel 2.0 map as the game turning two years old.

The new features will include throwing items to your teammates, expanded item carry capacity and a secret base similar to the PUBG PC version in the map.

It emerged the next update will also bring classes similar to what we have in Call of Duty: Mobile that is expected to be added as a separate mode under EvoGround. It is also expected for the addition of Extreme Cold Mode where your survival skills would come in handy and a Colorblind Mode along with a 12-gauge shotgun DBS as well, the report said.

Read: PUBG launching Season 6 with impressive new map

Earlier, details had emerged about new content in the Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) Chinese beta version, shedding light on the much-anticipated Erangel 2.0.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PUBG beta version has added throwable melee weapons, ammo, health kits, and drinks. The Erangel 2.0 is expected to be released in the global version and beta version at the same time.

Erangel 2.0 seems to be divided into three islands by streams and rivers coming from Georgopol. Along with these, there are some new bridges to connect these islands. The game has also teased Karakin, which was recently added to PUBG.

Comments

comments