Punjab allows shopping malls, plazas, markets to open 7 days a week

LAHORE: Punjab has formally issued a notification on Tuesday to open all kinds of Shopping Plazas and malls in the province, ARY News reported.

Provincial Cabinet Committee against Coronavirus issued the notification on the matter.

According to the notification, shopping malls/plazas may remain open from morning 9am till 5pm in the evening throughout the week.

The notification has directed mall authorities to keep play areas and food courts inside the establishment nonoperational for the time being.

The notification also asks shopping malls and plazas to strictly adhere to standard operation procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus protection and precaution laid out by the government.

The notification also allows small shops and businesses to resume operations throughout the week from 9am in the morning till 5pm in the evening.

