Punjab announces exam schedule for grades I to VIII

LAHORE: The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has announced the schedule of examinations for grades I to VIII in 13 districts of the province.

According to a notification issued by the commission, it reviewed the schedule of the conduct of School Based Assessment (SBA) in the wake of the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to close academic institutions in Covid-19 affected districts.

The exams for grade I to VIII will begin from June 7 and continue until June 25 whereas schools will start issuing report cards from June 30. More than 5 million students of classes one to eighth will sit the exams.

The summer vacations will begin from July 1, the examination commission said and called for strict implementation of the SOPs during the conduct of the exams.

Earlier, the Punjab government had issued a revised schedule for matriculation and intermediate exams for all boards across the province. As per the new schedule, the annual matriculation exams will begin on May 25, while the intermediate exam will start on July 3.

The annual matriculation exams were earlier set to begin from May 4, while the intermediate exam from June 12.

