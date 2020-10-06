Punjab announces date for launch of Orange Line Metro Train

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved on Tuesday to run Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) from October 25, ARY News reported.

The chief minister ordered to make the Orange Line Train (OLMT) service operational from October 25.

Usman Buzdar also directed all the departments concerned to complete their preparations regarding running the Orange metro train.

The provincial government has approved Orange Line Train fare at Rs 40 as the chief minister rejected an earlier proposal of Rs 50 fare.

Last month, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced over 250 new jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line project.

The Orange line project is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

