Punjab Assembly resolution hails cops who foiled PSX attack

LAHORE: A resolution submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday lauded the bravery of policemen who thwarted a terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Member of the provincial assembly Sadia Taimoor submitted the resolution, stating that the gallantry of the policemen foiling the attack on the PSX building is laudable. It said terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs.

The resolution maintained that the country’s security forces are always ready to defend the motherland and lauded martyrs who always laid down their lives for the defence of the country.

Earlier today, an FIR of the attack was registered at the CTD Civil Lines police station under sections of terrorism, possession of explosive material, encounter with the police, murder and attempted murder.

The sections include 302 (punishment for murder), 324 (murder attempt), 353 (attack on on-duty public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Four gunmen had attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four of the attackers, police said.

Separatist insurgents from Balochistan province – the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) – claimed responsibility in a post on Twitter.

