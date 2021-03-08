Punjab bans co-curricular activities over rising Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department on Monday imposed a ban on curricular activities i.e. sports in seven districts seeing more than 20 coronavirus cases daily.

“No curricular activity (i.e. sports etc) shall be conducted in those districts where Covid-19 positivity ratio is more than 20 cases i.e. Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad subject to resumption of normalcy of education activities,” read a notification issued by the department.

Education Minister Murad Raas shared a copy of the notification on his official Twitter handle.

Restrictions on Co-Curricular activities in the 7 Districts stated in the notification due to COVID 19. No Gala, sports activities or public gatherings. pic.twitter.com/j7NFhiUVAk — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) March 8, 2021

The number of active cases in the country, which was around 17,000 last month, has now surpassed 18,000.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 22 more people succumbed to the deadly disease during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,227.

As many as 1,592 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across the country, pushing the national tally of infections to 592,100. A total of 34,347 samples were tested, out of which 1,592 turned out to be positive.

