Punjab chief secretary Jawad Rafique Malik likely to be replaced: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to replace the provincial chief secretary Jawad Rafique Malik following the disapproval of senior leaders over slow progress on development projects, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that three names are being considered for the position of Punjab chief secretary, including Secretary Cabinet Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, member of Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar and Federal Secretary Establishment Division Dr Ijaz Munir

It emerged that the provincial cabinet and senior ministers have shown dissatisfaction over the performance of the Punjab bureaucracy besides expressing disapproval over the slow pace of work on development projects.

Read: Punjab CM swings into action, suspends 12 officials over negligence

It may be noted here that the Punjab government had replaced Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Multan last week.

Earlier on March 8, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had suspended 12 officials and removed four others from their post over negligence in their duties and delaying redressal complaints.

The chief minister swung into action against the officials after he paid surprise visits to Multan, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh and found the officials neglecting their duties.

Read More: CM Punjab Usman Buzdar admonishes ministers during cabinet meeting

Besides taking action against officials, the chief minister also issued show-cause notices to various other officials and expressed his resentment on their non-satisfactory performance.

The officials who have been removed from their posts included Capital Police Officer (CPO) Multan, and deputy commissioner Multan. Other cops from Multan who were suspended included the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), SHO and circle in-charge special branch.

A district official of Rescue 1122 Dera Ghazi Khan was also removed from his post.

Responding to the actions, the chief minister said he would take stern action against those found of negligence in performing their duties. “Action was taken against those who failed to perform their duties in a better manner,” Usman Buzdar said.

