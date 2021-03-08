LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday suspended 12 officials and removed four others from their post over negligence in their duties and delaying redressal complaints, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister swung into action against the officials after he paid surprise visits to Multan, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh and found the officials neglecting their duties.

Besides taking action against officials, the chief minister also issued show-cause notices to various other officials and expressed his resentment on their non-satisfactory performance.

The officials who have been removed from their posts included Capital Police Officer (CPO) Multan, and deputy commissioner Multan. Other cops from Multan who were suspended included the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), SHO and circle incharge special branch.

A district official of Rescue 1122 Dera Ghazi Khan was also removed from his post.

Responding to the actions, the chief minister said he would take stern action against those found of negligence in performing their duties. “Action was taken against those who failed to perform their duties in a better manner,” Usman Buzdar said.

