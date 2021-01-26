Punjab CM decides summoning session of PTI parliamentary party

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has decided to summon the session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party during the ongoing session of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the session, the members of PTI parliamentary party will be briefed over the issuance of health cards to all families of Punjab.

The parliamentary party will be taken into confidence over the current political scenario.

Read: Punjab cabinet approved Sehat Insaf Cards for all families: minister

The members will also hold consultations over the upcoming Senate elections. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is likely to form different groups for the preparations and contacts ahead of Senate elections.

Earlier on January 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to supervise the matters relating to the upcoming Senate elections in the province.

Sources had said that the chief minister after getting an important task from the prime minister would convene a meeting for consolation on Senate elections.

Read: ECP starts preparations to hold elections on 48 Senate seats

“The members of the PML-Q will also be taken into confidence for the preparation of the Senate polls,” said the sources, adding that Usman Buzdar would soon meet Speaker Punjab Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi for discussion on the matter.

Moreover, Usman Buzdar and Pervaiz Elahi will formulate a joint strategy for Senate polls from the province.

Comments

comments