Punjab cabinet approved Sehat Insaf Cards for all families: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced that the issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards approved for all families across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, while talking to media today, said that Punjab cabinet approved the decision to provide Sehat Insaf Cards to all families across the province.

She said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide better healthcare facilities to each citizen. The minister announced that the health insurance cards will be issued to 29.3 million families by the end of December 2021.

Dr Rashid said that nine new hospitals are also being established for the first time in Punjab province.

Earlier in November last year, the Punjab government had decided expanding the scope of Sehat Insaf Cards in phases to provide health insurance facilities to the citizens.

It has been decided to expand the scope of the health insurance plan. CM Usman Buzdar had said that the provincial government had issued Sehat Insaf Cards to more than 5.1 million families in the first phase of the programme.

He had said that the health cards will be issued to government employees, journalists, educators, students of seminaries and others in the next phases. The chief minister said that every citizen will be given the best medical facilities under the plan and no tolerance will be shown over any kind of negligence.

In October last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Sehat Sahulat Program will be extended to the entire Punjab province on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the prime minister had said that health facilities on the pattern of KP will be launched in Punjab and health cards would be given to all poor residents of the Punjab province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the provision of quality healthcare to people, particularly weak segments of the society, is a priority of the government.

