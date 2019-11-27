Provincial lawmakers call on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: A delegation comprising Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday where they discussed issues of their constituencies with him, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar issued special directives during the meeting for the resolution of public issues in the respective constituencies which were brought into his knowledge by the provincial lawmakers.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night to bring real change in the governance system of the country. He added that Punjab will be made an ideal province in accordance with the vision of PM Khan.

He criticised past rulers, saying that the government affairs had been run by one-man rule in the province. Buzdar added the recommendations tabled by the elected representatives and consultations with the provincial assembly had been completely neglected in the previous tenures.

Read: Nefarious elements trying to deter Pakistan from path of progress: CM Buzdar

CM Buzdar said that the present government gave respect to the provincial legislators, whereas, the previous governments had paralysed the national economy for their personal interests.

On November 24, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the concerned authorities to complete all development projects within the stipulated time period.

The Punjab CM in a statement has said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects, adding that he would personally monitor progress on development projects and would not allow anyone to interfere in the progress of backward areas.

Progress and prosperity is an inherent right of people belonging to backward areas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was returning that right to people living in far-flung areas, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Comments

comments