Punjab govt finalises plan for monitoring, audit of constituencies

LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has finalised plan to hold monitoring of constituencies belonging to ministers and government legislators besides running special audit of development projects, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The provincial authorities formulated a plan to hold audit and monitoring of development works in constituencies of government ministers and members of provincial assembly (MPAs).

It is pertinent to mention here that the government will pay Rs25 million to a private company to keep an eye over the expenditures on different development projects in the constituencies.

The company will be authorised to monitor contracts and the standard of material used in the development work while a report will also be forwarded to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, the provincial government had dispatched overall Rs15 million development funds to the provincial ministers and MPAs.

Read More: Punjab CM reviews progress of development projects in Lahore

Earlier on August 11, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced to launch a new programme for the provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps across the province.

Approving the programme at a meeting in Lahore, CM Buzdar had said that Rs25 billion will be spent on the programme.

The chief minister said under this program, clean drinking water will be provided besides ensuring a standard sanitation and sewerage system in the province.

He said, “More funds have been allocated for the development of underprivileged areas of the province in current fiscal year’s budget.”

On the occasion, CM Buzdar said measures will also be taken to restore dis-functional water supply and sewerage schemes. He further said that necessary machinery will be purchased for the sanitation program.

Comments

comments