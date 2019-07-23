Punjab CM reviews progress of development projects in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviewed the performance of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and progress of ongoing development projects on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the performance of the provincial capital’s development authority and approved various decisions for the ongoing development projects in Lahore.

The government has approved to make appointments on vacant seats of engineering and technical staff members in LDA citing the need to expedite work on various development projects.

It was decided to initiate expansion work for Defence – Labour Colony Road and construction of a flyover at Shahkam Chowk, a project which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs3.5 billion.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar directed LDA authorities and district administration to initiate repair work of dilapidated roads besides renovation of Lahore’s underpasses. He also ordered to ensure completion of the projects for the construction of sports complex.

Earlier on July 20, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had paid a visit to e-library of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The chief minister reviewed facilities of digital learning room and auditorium at the library, whereas, he also visited the in-door gymnasium.

CM Buzdar distributed prizes among top performer teams in different games and awarded Rs500,000 prize cheque to the team that won final of Wheelchair T20 Asia Cup 2019.

The players of snooker team that won world championship have also received cash prizes from the chief minister.

On the occasion, CM Buzdar said that the provincial government is following a comprehensive policy to promote healthy activities across the province.

