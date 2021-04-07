Punjab continues to report rise in new Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 56 more deaths and as many as 2,025 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said in a statement on Wednesday.

56 more patients of the disease died by coronavirus in the province, Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6,731.

With addition of 2,025 new infections, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 237,594.

Of the 2,025 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Lahore reported 1,019 cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the coronavirus claimed 102 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 15,026.

A total of4,004 fresh infections were reported when 41,699 tests were conducted during this period. The total count of active cases has soared to 64,373 while the positivity rate was recorded at 9.6 per cent.

