Punjab cop taking bribe from woman caught red-handed

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Tuesday caught a policeman red-handed for receiving bribe from a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

In a handout detailing the incident, the provincial department said that it had expedited its actions against the corrupt officials and took action against two persons in separate cases.

Giving detail of the first case, it said the anti-graft body acted on a complaint filed from a person claiming that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was demanding bribe for appointment on naib qasid post from his sister.

The ACE authorities along with the complainant carried out the raid and arrested the accused red handed. Legal formalities are underway and the accused will be presented before a court for further action.

In another raid, the authorities apprehended an absconder, who was wanted in a case pertaining to submitting fake documents to acquire a police job.

The accused, identified as Muzammil, went into hiding after a court decision proved him guilty of furnishing fake documents for the job.

Read More: Govt replaces Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan

On November 06, the anti-corruption district east officials in a raid at police hospital arrested the medical superintendent and an associate under corruption charges.

MS Karachi police hospital Dost Mohammad and an aide Tufail Umrani were arrested red handed for taking Rs 20,000 bribe, anti-corruption officials said.

The MS has been arrested for corruption charges, he was used to take gratification from the newly recruited policemen, deputy director anti-corruption Zameer Abbasi said.

He used to take Rs 40,000 to 100,000 bribe from each recruit for issuing them medical certificate for the job, Abbasi said.

He used to issue fitness certificates to those, otherwise unfit for the job, by accepting gratification from them the official claimed.

Comments

comments