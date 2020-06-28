LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the areas badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic have been sealed to prevent further spread of the disease in the province.

In a statement, he emphasised that citizens can stay safe by following the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs), urging them to wear face masks when stepping out of their homes.

Usman Buzdar said the denizens’ cooperation is vital to curbing the spread of the highly contagious disease. He added the areas severely affected by the contagion will also be sealed in the future.

It is through strict adherence to precautions that people can protect their lives, he said, pointing out that Punjab’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased to 12,000 tests per day.

The chief minister said the number of high dependency units (HDUs) has also been enhanced in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and other cities of the province. Indiscriminate action is being taken against those black-marketing life-saving drugs, he maintained.

He cleared that he will not tolerate any shortage of drugs or injections being used for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

