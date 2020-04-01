More test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, tally reaches 740

LAHORE: Ministry of Health Punjab has revealed the latest statistics of individuals who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A total of 740 people have tested positive for the dangerous pathogen revealed spokesperson for primary and secondary health Punjab.

Nine deaths have been reported in the province due to coronavirus whereas five people have been cured to this day.

A total of 1661 people have undergone coronavirus tests in the province, the highest number of tests among all the provinces of Pakistan.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has jumped to 2039, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard showed a from COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, 12 declared in critical condition.

