Punjab continues to witness decline in Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 42 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, showing a constant decrease in the transmission of the virus and new confirmed cases.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 42 cases were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,741.

One more person died from the province in the last 24 hours. The number of people died from the disease in the province stands at 2,196.

As many as 943,160 samples have been tested to diagnose the presence of COVID-19 thus far, according to a statement of the health department.

A total of 7,444 tests were performed during the last 24 hours.

The number of people recuperating from the infection in the province has surged to 92,471.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completely weeded out.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people succumbing to the highly contagious disease to 6,288.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 264 people tested positive for the contagion during this period, bringing the national tally of cases to 295,636.

