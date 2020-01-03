Punjab governor praises initiation of second phase of Pak-China FTA

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday welcomed the initiation of the second phase of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and China, ARY News reported on Friday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, in his latest Twitter messages, termed the significant progress of the Pakistani stock markets to its highest points in 16 months as a good omen. He said the second phase of Sino-Pak free trade pact is praiseworthy.

Sarwar added that Pakistani traders will be able to launch 313 new products in the Chinese markets with zero duty, whereas, the pact will also benefit agriculture and leather sectors.

The governor predicted 2020 as the year of prosperity and development for Pakistan. He expressed hopes that the nation will soon get the good news regarding the renewal of GSP Plus status.

سٹاک مارکیٹ کا نئے سال کے آغاز میں ہی 16 ماہ کی بلند ترین سطع 42,000 پوائنٹس کی نفسیاتی حد عبور کرنا اوردوسری طرف پاکستان کا چین کے ساتھ آزاد تجارتی معائدہ پر دستخط اس عزم کو ظاہر کر رہا ہے کہ نیا سال پاکستان کی ترقی و خوشحالی کا سال ہو گا۔ #PSX https://t.co/m3kj5O6luy — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) January 2, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that exports will increase by strengthening agriculture sector in accordance with the vision of the PM Imran Khan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said PM Imran Khan ordered action against the elements selling and manufacturing sub-standard agriculture medicines and seeds. Cotton crops possessed importance for the promotion of textile industry, she added.

The special assistant said the agriculture sector is included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as the country will increase its cotton production through modern technology with the assistance of Beijing.

Awan announced the federal government will unveil its policy for the establishment of new industries and steps for the restoration of closed industries will be taken on an emergency basis. She added that the restoration of industries will end the financial crisis of labourers.

She said All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)’s praises for the policies exhibited its confidence over the present government that has continued taking effective measures for promoting exports of the country.

