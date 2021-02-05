Punjab allows wedding ceremonies in ventilated marquees

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has allowed wedding ceremonies to be held in marquees under health guidelines to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, the secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, said wedding parties can be held in marquees that are adequately ventilated.

Also Read: Groom dies of cardiac arrest on wedding day in Bahawalpur

However, he cleared no event will be allowed to be held in marquees with no proper ventilation.

He stressed the need for following SOPs, including wearing mask and social distancing, while attending an event to keep the deadly disease at bay. Dinning is allowed at open-air restaurants, hotels and marquees, he added.

Also Read: Wedding hall owners warn of protest against ban on ceremonies at night

On November 20, the Punjab government had notified a ban on indoor marriage ceremonies across the province to control the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. However, marriage ceremonies and other public gatherings were allowed to be held in open places.

Comments

comments