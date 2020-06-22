LAHORE: The Punjab government claimed on Monday to have raked in a huge sum of over Rs750 million by auctioning non-operational vehicles, machinery, and furniture that lay idle on the premises of various government offices.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement today said the provincial government generated Rs750 million funds without using any public money.

“This step of ours is a remarkable example of cleaning offices and making the system transparent,” he said.

He said divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and police helped complete the auction process. The amount generated through the auction has already been deposited in the provincial kitty, he added.

CM Usman Buzdar said there was a paucity of space for staff and visitors in government offices as most of the space was occupied by useless things.

“We are trustees of hard-earned public money”, he said, lamenting the government’s coffers were looted mercilessly in the past.

