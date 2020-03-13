LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Friday announced closure of all schools across the province to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Due to the Pandemic #Coronavirus Schools in Punjab will be closed starting Sunday March 15th, 2020 to Sunday April 5, 2020. Health of our Children & honourable Teachers are priority #1. At the end of the day it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he tweeted.

The announcement came in the wake of the National Security Committee’s (NSC) decision to keep all education institutes across the country closed until April 5.

Read More: All educational institutions in country to remain closed till April 5 to combat virus: NSC

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body took place in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the meeting, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said: “In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5.”

Read More: Sindh govt extends closure of educational institutions

“This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.”

Comments

comments