Govt fully prepared to combat coronavirus, says Punjab govt spokesperson

LAHORE: After the emergence of confirmed coronavirus case in Sindh, the Punjab govt spokesperson Nadeem Qureshi on Friday said the government was fully prepared to combat the spread of Coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported.

All possible measures were being taken by Punjab govt to counter the spread of coronavirus while Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is himself monitoring all preparations, said Qureshi in a statement.

He appealed the nation not to spread panic and fake news on social media about the coronavirus as both things were not in the better interest of the country.

Instead of creating panic or worrying, people should take precautions, he said and urged the people to visit hospitals if they start experiencing any of the symptoms.

Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday night had said that both patients of coronavirus in the country are stable and improving.

In a tweet, he said contacts of patients have been traced and tested and found negative.

Meanwhile, the family members of a Karachi student diagnosed with the disease tested negative on Thursday, the Sindh Health Department said. Three members of the 22-year-old confirmed as infected with the virus tested negative for the presence of the disease at a Karachi hospital.

Subsequently, they were released from the hospital. The first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi, a citizen who returned from Iran along with two of his friends was tested positive for the virus.

Read More: Govt taking measures to prevent coronavirus cases in country: Zafar Mirza

The second patient, identified in Islamabad, was shifted to quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The 22-year-old patient confirmed as infected with the coronavirus in Karachi had been taking his regular classes after returning to Pakistan from Iran, said Karachi University (KU) spokesperson today.

The spokesperson said the youngster is a student of International Relations evening programme from MA previous.

Comments

comments