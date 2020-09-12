LAHORE: Punjab Police announced on Saturday prize money of Rs25 million against the credible information that will lead to the arrest of prime suspects in Motorway gang-rape case, ARY News re[prted.

In a tweeted statement, police shared the images of both prime suspects and announced a bounty of Rs2.5 million against the credible information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

یہ دونوں ملزمان لاہور سیالکوٹ موٹر وے زیادتی کیس میں مطلوب ہیں اس حوالے سے اگر آپ کے پاس کوئی معلومات ہیں تو براہ مہربانی پولیس نمبر 15 پر اطلاع کریں.معلومات فراہم کرنے والے شہری کا نام نہ صرف صیغہ راز میں رکھا جائے گا بلکہ 25 لاکھ روپے انعام بھی دیا جائے گا۔#motorwayincident pic.twitter.com/e8UZJIknsW — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) September 12, 2020

Police ensured the audience that informant’s names will not be revealed.

Earlier Punjab police have confirmed that it has apprehended a woman residing in the alleged house of Lahore Motorway gang-rape case suspect Abid Ali.

Read: Motorway gang-rape: Police arrest woman from prime suspect’s house

According to the new development in Motorway gang-rape case, the Factory Area police in their search operation across the prime suspect’s residential area, detained a woman, who according to the police was inside Ali’s alleged house.

The police have also detained two men upon doubts and have brought them to Lahore for investigation.

Read: Old cases resurface of alleged horrific crimes by motorway rape suspect

The sources have confirmed that the police operation is still underway while the police have said that only after interrogation from the detained persons will the new details divulge.

The prime suspect Abid Ali, whose DNA matched the samples recovered by the gang-rape victim in appalling Lahore Motorway incident, has previously been booked in eight crimes by Punjab police.

The 27-year-old Ali, who is still at large with his crime partner Waqarul Hasan Shah, has already been booked in two cases of robbery and rape. His remaining six cases include theft, breaking in among other crimes.

Comments

comments