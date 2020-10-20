Web Analytics
Punjab govt sets fare for Orange Line Metro Train

Orange Line Metro train

LAHORE: The Punjab Transport Department has notified fare for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) that will start chugging from October 25.

According to a notification issued by the department, passengers will have to pay Rs40 for one-way train trip.

The Orange Line Train will start chugging on October 25. Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar green-lighted the project to start service from October 25.

He directed all departments concerned to complete their preparations in this regard.

The Orange line project is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground. The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

