Punjab govt orders making Lahore’s Expo Field Hospital functional again

LAHORE: The Punjab health department has issued order to make Lahore’s Expo Field Hospital functional besides issuing alerts to major hospitals on coronavirus pandemic’s second wave, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Punjab government issued alert to major hospitals of the provincial capital in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. According to the notification, Expo Centre’s Hall Number 2 will be made functional for coronavirus patients in Lahore.

The health authorities have prepared a 300-bed high-dependency unit (HDU) at the field hospital where patients with breathing problems will be admitted.

Read: 309 coronavirus patients are on ventilators across country: NCOC

The administrations of Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital have also been directed to take immediate steps to operationalise the HDUs and intensive care units (ICUs) at the same level as it was functioning in June.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has ascended up to 7.59 per cent and 2,441 patients are in critical condition. The highest rate of COVID-19 positive cases was recorded in Abbottabad up to 17.57 per cent, whereas, GB has the lowest rate which stood at 3.92 pc.

Pakistan recorded 3,119 new cases and 44 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, NCOC said on Saturday.

In accordance with the province-wise tally, the positivity rate recorded at 9.68 pc in KP, 4.15 pc in Punjab, 10.74 in Sindh and 10.46 pc in Balochistan. The central dashboard reported 6.50 pc positivity rate in Lahore, 15.26 in Rawalpindi, 2.7 pc in Faisalabad, 2.6 pc in Multan, 14.31 pc in Karachi, 12.13 pc in Hyderabad, 10.63 pc in Peshawar, 4.31 pc in Swat, 17.57 pc in Abbottabad, 6.42 pc in Quetta, 10.61 pc in Muzaffarabad, 5.77 pc in Mirpur, 5.10 pc in Gilgit.

Comments

comments