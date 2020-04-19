Punjab govt to finalise markets’ schedule, SOPs during Ramadan

LAHORE: The Punjab government has summoned a meeting tomorrow (Monday) for holding consultations over markets’ schedule and standing operating procedures (SOPs) during Ramadan amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The meeting will be held under the chair of the provincial minister for industry which will be attended by different trader associations.

The participants will hold discussions over the schedule of markets during Ramadan and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sources told ARY News that the recommendations for extending opening time till 8:00 pm instead of 5:00 during the upcoming month of Ramadan. Moreover, a strategy will be finalised for reopening allied industries associated with the construction sector, sources added.

The provincial government has already finalised the SOPs for the industries to be reopened in Punjab amid coronavirus lockdown.

Sources said that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar will make the final decision regarding the SOPs and schedule of the markets.

Earlier on April 17, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had said that unprecedented arrangements were made in the province to tackle coronavirus outbreak.

He was chairing a meeting at the office of deputy commissioner Narowal to review arrangements regarding coronavirus outbreak, dengue control and wheat purchasing process.

Usman Buzdar said that keeping in view the virus situation, they have decided against setting up Ramazan Bazaars in the province and cash would be transferred among needy families under the CM Ramazan Package.

