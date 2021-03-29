Punjab medical colleges to remain closed till April 11

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Department extended on Monday the closure of all the public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools and colleges, paramedical and allied health sciences institutes until April 11.

“In continuation of this Department’s notification dated 12th March, 2021, all the public and private Medical Universities/Colleges, Dental Colleges, Nursing Schools/Colleges, Paramedical/Allied Health Sciences Schools/Colleges shall remain closed from 29th March 2021 till 11th April, 2021,” read a notification issued by the department.

The staff and faculty of these institutions involved in clinical duties have been instructed to perform their duties while the vice chancellors or principals concerned may decide about relieving the staff not involved in any clinical duties.

It said all examinations of public and private MBBS and BDS students, nursing students, paramedical and allied health sciences students will be held as per the schedule.

The department has banned sports and cultural events at the public and private medical institutes.

