Large-scale reshuffle likely in Punjab police as new IGP took charge

LAHORE: A major reshuffle is likely in Punjab police within the next 48 hours after the posting of new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Shoaib Dastgir, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that the list for the expected transfer of more than 500 officers was prepared at Chief Minister House after the provincial authorities appointed Shoaib Dastgir as new IGP by replacing him with previous police chief, Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan.

In the latest series of transfers, the police officers with higher ranks including additional inspector general (AIG), senior superintendent police (SSP), superintendent police (SP), deputy superintendent police (DSP) and inspector are expected to be reshuffled.

The higher authorities are also mulling to transfer senior officers including capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore and others over failure to control the crime rate.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana is a strong candidate for the position of CCPO Lahore, sources added.

On Tuesday, the federal government had replaced Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan with Shoaib Dastgir as the inspector general of police (IGP) in Punjab.

A notification has been issued by Cabinet Division Secretariat in this regard.

“Mr Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, currently serving as Managing Director, National Police Foundation (NPF) is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab with immediate effect.

