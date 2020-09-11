Punjab police to take control of security on Lahore-Sialkot motorway

LAHORE: Following the rape and robbery incident near Gujjarpura, the Punjab police have decided to beef up security on Lahore-Sialkot motorway, ARY News reported.

As per details, a Central Police Office (CPO) video-link conference was held in Lahore to discuss matters related to security on Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghan, IG Motorway Police and Federal Secretary Communication.

During the meeting, it was decided that personnel of SPU and PHP would patrol the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, while 100 police officials will be deployed at motorway for security purpose.

Inspector General of Punjab (IG) Inam Ghani has directed the joint teams of Special Protection Unit (SPU) and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to beef up the security in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the Lahore Motorway rape case.

A notification has been issued regarding the constitution of a five-member investigation committee.

The committee will be headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while additional chief secretary Home Department, the additional IG special branch, DIG investigation Punjab and the DG Forensic Science Agency will be the other members.

The committee has been tasked to complete the investigation within three days and submit the recommendations to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

