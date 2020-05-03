LAHORE: 683 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 7,494, the Primary and Healthcare Department said on Sunday.

The health department said six more people died from the deadly virus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 121. 2,591 of the total patients have recovered thus far, it added.

22 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition, whereas 92,622 tests have been conducted to date.

Read More: PAF Museum to be turned into isolation centre for Covid-19 patients

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the provincial government has worked out standard operating procedures (SOPs) to allow businesses to operate in phases amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to a delegation of traders and industrialists who called on him in the provincial capital, he assured them of resolving their issues. He maintained a common man will be able to eke out a living once businesses open.

The chief minister said it is the commoners who bore the brunt of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Read More: Punjab government continues crackdown on wheat smuggling

“Our objective is to compensate for hardships facing the common man,” he said.

Comments

comments