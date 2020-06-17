Punjab records 2,361 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab recorded 2,361 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 58,239, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 68 more people died from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1149 in Punjab province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 17,780, said the spokesperson.

It is to mention here that several areas in six more cities of Punjab will be completely locked down for fourteen days from Wednesday midnight to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Punjab chief secretary said 162 more neighbourhoods have been identified as coronavirus hotspots in six cities, including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, and Gujarat. These areas will undergo a complete lockdown at midnight, he added.

The 162 areas will remain under lockdown restrictions for 14 days, the chief secretary said.

