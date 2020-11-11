Punjab mulls over to regularize more than 30,000 contract employees: sources

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to regularize more than 30,000 contract-based workers in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the provincial government has sought details of the contract workers from different departments of the province.

It was learnt that a large number of daily wages employees in education, local bodies, labour and health are waiting for regularization of their services.

The regularization will take place phase-wise.

Last month, Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar had inaugurated Punjab Rozgar Scheme.

The agreement was signed between the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and the Bank of Punjab.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Usman Buzdar had said that the government sets the priority to provide easy loans worth over Rs30 billion to youth under the scheme.

He had said that the initiative was taken to transform skills of youth into investment by the provincial government. ‘1.6million people to get employment from this scheme.”

